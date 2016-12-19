Cincinnati Gardens Seats Now For Sale

By Dec 19, 2016
  • These seats are for sale now before the building is demolished.
    Michael Keating / WVXU

You can now own a piece of Cincinnati history.

The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority and Building Value have announced the seats in the closed and soon-to-be-demolished Cincinnati Gardens are now for sale.

You can order the seats by visiting the Port Authority's website. Seats are being sold individually or in sets of 2, 3, or 4 at a cost of $50 for each seat. With each order you will receive a letter of authenticity.

The Port Authority says seats are not freestanding and will not come with seat brackects. Specific seat requests will not be considered. Each seat is 26.5 inches tall and 18.75 inches wide.

"This sale of Cincinnati Gardens memorabilia is a fun way to preserve lasting memories of good times at the Gardens," according to Laura Brunner, Port Authority President & CEO. "We are happy to partner again with Building Value and provide a project that will help train dozens for future success in the workplace."

On or after March 1 the seats will be ready for pick-up at Building Value, located at 4040 Spring Grove Avenue in Cincinnati's Northside neighborhood. Building Value will contact buyers when their order is ready for pick-up.

A portion of each sale benefits Building Value, a not-for-profit job training organization.

The Port Authority bought the Cincinnati Gardens property in July. The 19-acre property is being redeveloped for advanced manufacturing.

The demolition of the Cincinnati Gardens building is expected to begin in early-to-mid 2017.

Cincinnati Gardens
memorabilia

Related Content

Cincinnati Gardens Sale Complete, Demolition Expected

By Jul 21, 2016
Michael Keating / WVXU

The famed local arena that once hosted Xavier basketball games, two semi-professional ice hockey teams, the Beatles and many other superstars of music and sports, and speeches by too many famous people to name, has been sold.

The Cincinnati Gardens will be no more.

A Final Curtain Call For The Cincinnati Gardens

By Michael Keating Jul 21, 2016
Michael Keating / WVXU

The Cincinnati Gardens will soon be just a memory. The Cincinnati Port Authority has closed a deal for the building that in 1949 was the seventh largest indoor arena in the US. Inside, there is a deafening silence.

Memories Of The Historic, Eclectic And Iconic Cincinnati Gardens

By Jul 28, 2016
Michael E. Keating/WVXU

From the NBA to ice shows; The Beatles to minor league hockey; high school and college basketball to the Cincinnati Rollergirls, no arena has run the gamut of events and entertainers like the Cincinnati Gardens

Tell Us Your Favorite Cincinnati Gardens Memories

By Jul 26, 2016
John Kiesewetter

What are your favorite memories of the Cincinnati Gardens? We want to hear all about them.

Teams Scrambling To Find New Practice Sites

By Jul 25, 2016
Michael Keating / WVXU

With the upcoming demolition of the Cincinnati Gardens, eleven high school hockey teams, the Cincinnati Rollergirls and the Cincinnati Curling Club are scouting out new practice facilities.