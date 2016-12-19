Cincinnati Gardens Seats Now For Sale

You can now own a piece of Cincinnati history.

The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority and Building Value have announced the seats in the closed and soon-to-be-demolished Cincinnati Gardens are now for sale.

You can order the seats by visiting the Port Authority's website. Seats are being sold individually or in sets of 2, 3, or 4 at a cost of $50 for each seat. With each order you will receive a letter of authenticity.

The Port Authority says seats are not freestanding and will not come with seat brackects. Specific seat requests will not be considered. Each seat is 26.5 inches tall and 18.75 inches wide.

"This sale of Cincinnati Gardens memorabilia is a fun way to preserve lasting memories of good times at the Gardens," according to Laura Brunner, Port Authority President & CEO. "We are happy to partner again with Building Value and provide a project that will help train dozens for future success in the workplace."

On or after March 1 the seats will be ready for pick-up at Building Value, located at 4040 Spring Grove Avenue in Cincinnati's Northside neighborhood. Building Value will contact buyers when their order is ready for pick-up.

A portion of each sale benefits Building Value, a not-for-profit job training organization.

The Port Authority bought the Cincinnati Gardens property in July. The 19-acre property is being redeveloped for advanced manufacturing.

The demolition of the Cincinnati Gardens building is expected to begin in early-to-mid 2017.