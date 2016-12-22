Cincinnati Edition Is Off For The Holidays!

Thanks to all our guests and listeners for a great 2016 on Cincinnati Edition. We're taking some time off to get ready for 2017, so we hope you'll enjoy these specials while we're gone. We'll have a new show for you on Monday, January 2 and back with our live shows starting Tuesday, January 3.

Happy Holidays!

Thursday, December 22, 1 PM: Tinsel Tales 2: Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season.

Friday, December 23, 1 PM: Tinsel Tales 3: Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season.

Monday, December 26, 1 PM: Selected Shorts Gift Set: Christmas Guests: Celebrate the season with three holiday stories from Truman Capote, Grace Paley and James Thurber.

Tuesday, December 27, 1 PM: Selected Shorts Gift Set: Ho, Ho, Huh?: Host Jane Kaczmarek presents four Christmas–themed stories to bring you comfort, joy and a little sass.

Wednesday, December 28, 1 PM: Selected Shorts Gift Set: Passages: Doris Roberts, Neil Patrick Harris and John Lithgow are among the readers of four stories about love, friendship, and passages through life.

Thursday, December 29, 1 PM: Can Laughter Make Us Healthier?: Is laughter the best medicine? Kurt Anderson and guests get to the bottom of this old cliché.

Friday, December 30, 1 PM: Here and Now: Enjoy an hour of Here and Now from NPR and WBUR Boston.