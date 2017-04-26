Cincinnati Economic Development Office Says 2016 Was A Good Year

Cincinnati's Department of Community and Economic Development is out with its 2016 Annual Report.

Director Oscar Bedolla says the city saw more than $440 million in total investment last year.

"For every dollar that we leveraged within the city for public dollars, we brought in $8 of outside investment," says Bedolla.

Bedolla gave his report at a City Hall press conference Wednesday with City Manager Harry Black and Mayor John Cranley.

The report comes six days before the Cincinnati mayoral primary in which Cranley, Council Member Yvette Simpson, and labor lawyer Rob Richardson are competing for two spots on the November ballot.

Bedolla says the city must be proactive in identifying trends and use incentives strategically to keep that trend going.

Other report highlights:

Jobs created: 2,347

Jobs retained: 1,840

Parking revenues: $10.9 million

Housing units created: 816

You can read the full report here.