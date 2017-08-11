Related Program: 
Cincinnati Council Oks Children's Hospital Expansion, Parents Sue CPS And Other Top Stories

  • We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    Jim Nolan/WVXU

This week the parents of an 8-year-old boy who committed suicide filed a wrongful death suit against Cincinnati Public Schools. Cincinnati City Council approved the controversial expansion of Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale. FC Cincinnati continues to attract sell-out crowds and still hopes to build a new stadium. And Bruce Willis is back in town filming his next movie.

Joining us to discuss these and other top local stories are Cincinnati Enquirer Health reporter Anne Saker; Enquirer political columnist Jason Williams; WCPO Economic Development reporter Bob Driehaus; WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson; and WVXU Media Beat Reporter, John Kiesewetter.

To read John Kiesewetter’s TV and entertainment blog, click here.

