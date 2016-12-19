Cincinnati Council Delays Decision On City Manager Pay Raise

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black will have to wait a little longer to see if he will get a three percent pay raise in the new year.

Council's Budget and Finance Committee did not vote on an ordinance Monday authorizing the pay hike.

Council Member Yvettte Simpson said she still wants a formal review.

"Having your chief executive officer recommended for a raise without a formal review is a mistake," Simpson said. "Name a major city that's doing that other than us, there's not one."

Simpson has been working on a review process, but it still has not happened. Council approved the proposal last fall.

Simpson said all but one member has submitted something to her office for the review and a meeting could happen next month to go over that information.

Vice Mayor David Mann objected to the decision to hold the item in committee.

"All this is is an annual increase that is in line with what we're doing for other employees," Mann said. "I think it sends the wrong message."

Mayor John Cranley proposed the raise last week following his own personal evaluation of Black's performance.