The Cincinnati Connection To The Book "Domestic Manners Of The Americans," From 1832

First published in 1832, Domestic Manners of the Americans, written by Frances Trollope, is still available in print and electronic editions.
Credit amazon.com

Frances "Fanny" Trollope, mother of the Victorian novelist Anthony Trollope, may be best known today for her book, Domestic Manners of the Americans, first published in 1832. 

The book provides an account of her travels here, along with her observations on our life and culture. She spent some time in Cincinnati, and her opinion of the city and its residents was less than flattering.

Joining us for a look at Fanny Trollope and her thoughts on America and Cincinnati are Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Reference Librarian Jim Mainger;  and Casey Coston, vice president of Urban Expansion and a Soapbox Media contributor. Casey Coston recently wrote about Fanny Trollope's time in Cincinnati for Soapbox Media.

To read Casey Coston's Soapbox Media feature, Fanny Trollope and the domestic manners of Cincinnatians, click here

