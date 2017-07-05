Cincinnati Chocolate Company Proves Itself On International Stage

By Jul 5, 2017
  • Maverick Chocolate won three medals at the International Chocolate Awards for the Americas.
    Maverick Chocolate won three medals at the International Chocolate Awards for the Americas.
    Ann Thompson / WVXU

Ok, I have to admit I set up a choice assignment for myself; getting a closer look at, and taste of, the three Maverick Chocolate bars declared winners at The International Chocolate Awards June 27, 2017 in New York.

  • Prohibition Dark Milk Chocolate with Bourbon and Smoked Sea Salt
  • Espresso Dark Chocolate
  • Dark Milk Chocolate with Cocoa Nibs

Paul Picton, a former jet engine salesman, is enjoying life as co-founder of Maverick Chocolate.
Credit Ann Thompson / WVXU

Co-founder of the Cincinnati store at Findlay Market, Paul Picton, welcomed me in describing the thought process that goes into making award winning chocolate. "I think a lot of it is just trying different foods, having an open mind as to what flavor combinations can be and experimentation."

Picton is no stranger to chocolate. For years he traveled the world as a jet engine salesman, sampling the candy that was more bitter than sweet. His favorite bars are from Germany and France.

He pops a small piece of the "Prohibition" bar  in his mouth and savors it. Picton says the salt is what you taste first. "The sweetness of the bourbon comes as an after-finish to the chocolate. That's the flavor that lingers in your mouth for several minutes afterwards."

Maverick imports cocoa beans from Ecuador, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Belize. He explains some are very fruity while others taste like honey.

New employee Michelle Scott says her friends and family have already asked if they can be tasters. She is molding the bars.
Credit Ann Thompson / WVXU

There are health benefits associated with chocolate and you can bet Picton told me about them, including the fact that it acts as a appetite suppressant and contains a chemical that makes you feel good.

"I eat chocolate throughout the day. I eat chocolate at my afternoon coffee break. I eat it at home after dinner, before I go to bed, so I am still a chocolate lover."

Soon Maverick Chocolate will start using the Findlay Kitchen to make cookies with its chocolate.

Tags: 
chocolate
Findlay Market
The Kitchen @ Findlay Market

Related Content

Food business incubator creates excitement among entrepreneurs

By Apr 8, 2015
Ann Thompson / WVXU

Over-the-Rhine chocolatier Paul Picton, owner of Maverick Chocolate Company, is looking for a way to grow his business to include chocolate desserts. But, right now, he doesn't have the kitchen equipment he needs to experiment and produce products on a larger scale.

Beginning this fall he'll be able to use a new 8,000 square foot food facility called The Kitchen @ Findlay Market. Picton can rent by the hour and will have access to one of five kitchens. There are no restrictions on who can use the facility.