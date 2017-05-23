Cincinnati Chamber Wants Your Ideas For Leadership Action

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber has refocused its Leadership Action initiative. The Chamber is asking for local non-profits, businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals to submit their ideas for bringing positive change to our region. The next Leadership Action Class will focus on implementing the top one or two idea proposals selected, beginning this November.

Joining us to discuss Leadership Action are Amy Thompson, Leadership Programs & Alumni Network leader for the Cincinnati Chamber; Cincinnati Youth Collaborative CEO and President Jane Keller; and Founder and CEO of Team Performance Institute, Jon Sanchez.

If you have a region-changing idea you would like the next Leadership Action class to consider, click here for information on how to submit your proposal. The deadline for submissions is July 31, 2017.

The deadline to apply for the Leadership Action Class 4, which begins this September, is June 2, 2017. For more information, contact Amy Thompson at athompson@cincinnatichamber.com or 513-579-3141.