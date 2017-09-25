Cincinnati Celebrates The Life Of Native Daughter Doris Day

Born in Cincinnati in 1922, Doris Day, originally Doris Kappelhoff, started her career as a singer in local clubs and on WLW radio, then went on to become one of the biggest stars of the Big Band Era, Hollywood and television.

This Wednesday, Cincinnati City Council will vote on an ordinance to honor the Cincinnati native and legendary actress and singer with a secondary street name of "Doris Day Way" on Walnut Street between 6th and 7th Streets and declare Wednesday "Doris Day Day."

Joining us for a look at the life and career of Doris Day are Dr. Bob Maltz, who has been lobbying the city to honor the actress for years; Herb Riesenfeld, son-in-law of band leader Barney Rapp, who hired Doris Day early in her career; and WVXU media writer John Kiesewetter.

Schedule of events to honor Doris Day:

Wednesday, September 27

1:30 p.m. Public comment period where members of the public can share their support for the street naming during City Council's regular public comment.

2 p.m. Secondary street dedication and Mayoral proclamation of Doris Day Day - short clip, audio statement by Ms. Day, speeches by Councilmember Sittenfeld, Dr. Bob Maltz, and statement by Lea Price from the Doris Day Animal Foundation (DDAF).

7 p.m. The Esquire Theatre in Clifton will show the Doris Day - Rock Hudson film "Pillow Talk." A portion of the proceeds will benefit the DDAF and pets affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. For information and tickets, click here.

Thursday, September 28

5 -11 p.m.: The Video Archive in Walnut Hills will hold a fundraiser for DDAF from 5 - 11 p.m. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the patio, where the Alfred Hitchcock thriller "The Man Who Knew Too Much," starring Doris Day and James Stewart will be shown.