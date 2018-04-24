Cincinnati Burger Week Returns, Cooks Up New Participants

Cincinnati Burger Week returns July 16-22, and welcomes six new participants in the fourth-annual event that dishes up $5 burgers city-wide.
New restaurants for 2018 include The Birch in Terrace Park, B&A Street Kitchen, Biscuits to Burgers at Rivercenter, Kitchen 1883, Frenchie Fresh and Wahlburgers.
During the event, hosted by CityBeat, a total of 70 area restaurants will serve up $5 burgers alongside featured beers from Braxton Brewing Company and specialty cocktails featuring Jack Daniels, both sponsors of the event. Get at least three stamps on your "burger passport" and be entered to win a grill and "ultimate grill-out party" courtesy of the Ohio Beef Council.
Cincinnati Burger Week is again partnering with Childhood Food Solutions to raise awareness about childhood food insecurity throughout the week.
A launch party takes place Wednesday, July 11, from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Braxton Brewery, where attendees can pick up and receive their first stamp in their Burger Week passport with the purchase of a beer. Live music, giveaways, and burger samples from select restaurants also will be on hand.
Here is the full list of participating restaurants:
- Anderson Pub & Grill
- At 80 Market Gourmet
- B&A Street Kitchen
- Biscuits & Burgers at Rivercenter
- The Brown Dog Cafe
- BRU Burger Bar
- Bucket Heads
- Buffalo Wings & Rings
- BurgerFi
- Burgers & Crafts Shakes and Fries
- Burger Brothers
- Chandler's Burger Bistro
- Chapter
- Drake's
- Chart House
- 50 West Brewing Co.
- Flipside
- Flip Daddy's
- Freddy's Steakburgers
- Frenchie Fresh
- Grandview Tavern
- Gabby's Cafe
- Hang Over Easy
- House of Orange
- Keystone Bar & Grill
- Kaze
- Kitchen 1883
- Ladder 19
- Mackenzie River
- Macaron Bar
- Martino's On Vine
- MOTR Pub
- Molly Malone's
- Mount Adams Pavillion
- Murray's Wings
- The National Exemplar
- Nation
- Oakley Pub & Grill
- Parkers Blue Ash Tavern
- Rivertown Brewery & Barrel House
- Prime
- Salem Gardens
- The Sandbar
- Sammy's Craft Burgers & Beers
- Slatts Pub
- Smoke Justis
- Tavern on the Bend
- Tela Bar + Kitchen
- Tickle Pickle
- The Birch in Terrace Park
- Tres Belle
- Washington Platform
- Trio
- Willie's
- Wahlburgers
Learn more at CincinnatiBurgerWeek.com.