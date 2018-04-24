Cincinnati Burger Week Returns, Cooks Up New Participants

Cincinnati Burger Week returns July 16-22, and welcomes six new participants in the fourth-annual event that dishes up $5 burgers city-wide.

New restaurants for 2018 include The Birch in Terrace Park, B&A Street Kitchen, Biscuits to Burgers at Rivercenter, Kitchen 1883, Frenchie Fresh and Wahlburgers.

During the event, hosted by CityBeat, a total of 70 area restaurants will serve up $5 burgers alongside featured beers from Braxton Brewing Company and specialty cocktails featuring Jack Daniels, both sponsors of the event. Get at least three stamps on your "burger passport" and be entered to win a grill and "ultimate grill-out party" courtesy of the Ohio Beef Council.

Cincinnati Burger Week is again partnering with Childhood Food Solutions to raise awareness about childhood food insecurity throughout the week.

A launch party takes place Wednesday, July 11, from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Braxton Brewery, where attendees can pick up and receive their first stamp in their Burger Week passport with the purchase of a beer. Live music, giveaways, and burger samples from select restaurants also will be on hand.

Here is the full list of participating restaurants:

Anderson Pub & Grill

At 80 Market Gourmet

B&A Street Kitchen

Biscuits & Burgers at Rivercenter

The Brown Dog Cafe

BRU Burger Bar

Bucket Heads

Buffalo Wings & Rings

BurgerFi

Burgers & Crafts Shakes and Fries

Burger Brothers

Chandler's Burger Bistro

Chapter

Drake's

Chart House

50 West Brewing Co.

Flipside

Flip Daddy's

Freddy's Steakburgers

Frenchie Fresh

Grandview Tavern

Gabby's Cafe

Hang Over Easy

House of Orange

Keystone Bar & Grill

Kaze

Kitchen 1883

Ladder 19

Mackenzie River

Macaron Bar

Martino's On Vine

MOTR Pub

Molly Malone's

Mount Adams Pavillion

Murray's Wings

The National Exemplar

Nation

Oakley Pub & Grill

Parkers Blue Ash Tavern

Rivertown Brewery & Barrel House

Prime

Salem Gardens

The Sandbar

Sammy's Craft Burgers & Beers

Slatts Pub

Smoke Justis

Tavern on the Bend

Tela Bar + Kitchen

Tickle Pickle

The Birch in Terrace Park

Tres Belle

Washington Platform

Trio

Willie's

Wahlburgers

Learn more at CincinnatiBurgerWeek.com.