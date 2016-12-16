Related Program: 
Around Cincinnati

"Christmas, This Year" From Larry Goshorn

By Dec 16, 2016
Related Program: 
Around Cincinnati

Music of the Season: Brian O’Donnell introduces the song Christmas, This Year by Larry Goshorn.

Tags: 
Larry Goshorn
local musicians
musician
holiday music
Around Cincinnati

Related Content

A Celebration of Larry Goshorn

By & Jul 25, 2016

Saturday, July 30th at 8:00pm:

WVXU celebrates the life and music of Larry Goshorn with a lively roundtable discussion and a selection of his recordings.