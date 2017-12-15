Related Program: Around Cincinnati "Christmas Time Is Here" From Cincinnati's Tropicoso By Lee Hay • 1 hour ago Related Program: Around Cincinnati TweetShareGoogle+Email A song for the holidays: "Christmas Time is Here" by Cincinnati's Tropicoso. Tags: Tropicosoholiday musicAround CincinnatiTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content A Holiday Song From Cincinnati's 98 Degrees By Lee Hay • Dec 1, 2017 Listen Listening... / 3:36 Back with a new Christmas album and tour, Lee Hay has a song from the new 98 Degrees album, Let it Snow.