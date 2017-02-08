Charlie Rose Out For Heart Surgery

"CBS This Morning" co-anchor Charlie Rose will have heart surgery Thursday to replace an aorta valve.

Rose, 75, who also has hosted a weeknight "Charlie Rose" interview show on PBS for more than 25 years, explained his absence this week in a letter read to viewers Wednesday morning.

Doctors will replace an aorta valve given him about 15 years ago, he says.

"I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice," he wrote.

"So tomorrow, I will undergo surgery which will keep me at the hospital for a few days and then resting for a couple of weeks. I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues, Norah (O'Donnell) and Gayle (King) backed by the best morning team anywhere."

Josh Elliott and Anthony Mason have filled in for Rose this week on the morning news.

Rose stays busy on CBS and PBS. He frequently subs for Scott Pelley anchoring the "CBS Evening News" and contributes stories to "60 Minutes." Since 1991, he has hosted his one-hour "Charlie Rose" conversations with newsmakers in prime-time on the Bloomberg TV channel (10 p.m., Spectrum Channel 356) and in late-night on PBS (11 p.m. Channels 48 and 54; midnight on Channel 16).

The North Carolina native earned a bachelor's degree in history and a law degree from Duke University. He also attended the New York University Graduate School of Business, according to his CBS bio.

Rose started his full-time TV journalism career in 1974 with PBS' Bill Moyers. He was executive producer for "Bill Moyers Journal" (1975-76) and a correspondent for Moyers' weekly series on the 1976 political campaigns which received a Peabody Award. Rose also won Peabody and Emmy awards for his 2013 interview with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In the late 1970s, he was a NBC News political reporter. He later hosted the "CBS News Nightwatch" overnight show for six years in the 1980s.

"I can’t wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life's pleasures high. Until then, stay close," he said in his statement Wednesday.