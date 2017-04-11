Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Challenges And Benefits Of Decking Ft. Washington Way

By Apr 11, 2017
  • Will Ft. Washington Way be capped, connecting downtown with The Banks and riverfront?
    Provided

Ft. Washington Way connects I-71 to I-75, but it serves as a barrier between downtown and the riverfront. When the highway was constructed, foundations were installed to allow four blocks above Ft. Washington Way to be decked-over, connecting downtown with The Banks and riverfront.

On Thursday April 13, the Architectural Foundation of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) are holding a roundtable discussion, "Healing the Divide, Restoring our Connection to the Riverfront."

Joining us to discuss the possibilities and challenges in covering Ft. Washington Way are Architectural Foundation of Cincinnati Executive Director Steve Sendelbeck; emersion DESIGN LLC Principal Chad Edwards; and Cooper Robertson Partner and Project Manager, Donald Clinton. Mr. Clinton was project manager for the last renovation of Fountain Square. 

A roundtable discussion on the potential for decking over Ft. Washington Way will be held this Thursday, April 13, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the offices of Graydon, 312 Walnut, Suite 1800. The event is free, but registration is required. Seating is limited to 100. For more information and registration, click here

