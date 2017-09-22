Celebrating King Records Month With The 5 Royales

King Records Month: 5 Royales

Continuing the celebration of King Records Month, this special features interviews with Lowman Darryl Pauling, the son of guitarist/songwriter Lowman Pauling; Dr. Fred Tanner, brother of two of the 5 Royales; and music historian Tom McCullough. There will be lots of music from the 5 Royales’ King Records catalog and a song from Steve Cropper’s album, Dedicated: A Salute to the 5 Royales.

King Records: The 5 Royales begins with a phone conversation Brian Powers recorded with Tom McCullough on August 13, 2017. Mr. McCullough shares his considerable knowledge about the group beginning with how he got interested in the group (he lived 20 miles from Winston-Salem, North Carolina where the group was based.) He then gives a detail description of the origin of The 5 Royales from a gospel group and how the group transitioned into an R&B group. From there, McCullough discusses their recordings with Apollo and then getting signed to King Records.

You'll hear from Lowman Darryl Pauling whose father Lowman Pauling was the main songwriter and guitarist who influenced many guitarists like Eric Clapton and Steve Cropper. Lowman Darryl Pauling talks about his family's musical background, his father's guitar style, The 5 Royales induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, and the backstory of their song, "Dedicated to the One I Love" which the Shirelles made a big hit. Brian Powers spoke with Lowman Darryl Pauling on July 16, 2017 by phone.

Dr. Fred Tanner, brother of Eugene and Johnny Tanner, talks about their participation in The 5 Royales, some of whose hits included those recorded at King Records in 1957 like "Tears of Joy," "Think," and "Dedicated to the One I Love." He also discusses their stage shows & uniforms and the breakup of the group. Dr. Fred Tanner shared his memories with Brian Powers by phone on August 13, 2017.

Music Playlist:

0:00 - King Records specials theme music - Todd Rhodes - "Blues for the Red Boy" - Very Best of King/Federal/Deluxe, Vol.2

1:00 - The 5 Royales - "Not Going to Cry" - Catch That Teardrop.

8:48 - The 5 Royales - "Come Over Here" - Dedicated to You

12:07 - The 5 Royales - "Monkey Hips & Rice" - Dedicated to You

14:44 - The 5 Royales - "Tears of Joy" - Dedicated to You

17:27 - The 5 Royales - "Say It" - Dedicated to You

31:50 - Steve Cropper - "Think" - Dedicated

37:44 - The 5 Royales - "Dedicated to the One I Love" - Dedicated to You

56:02 - The 5 Royales - "I'm Standing in the Shadows" - Dedicated to You

57:58 - King Records specials theme music - Todd Rhodes - "Blues for the Red Boy" - Very Best of King/Federal/Deluxe, Vol.2

Link to The 5 Royales - Soul& Swagger 5-cd box set - The Complete 5 Royales 1951-1967