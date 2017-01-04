Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds Tributes Set By HBO, TCM

With the late December deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, HBO has pushed up the air date for it special about the famous mother-daughter, while Turner Classic Movies has announced a 24-hour marathon of Reynolds' movies.

HBO's "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds" debuts Saturday (8 p.m. Jan. 7).

HBO description: "The story of a family’s complicated love, this documentary is an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity. Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, live in the same Beverly Hills compound. The 83-year-old grand dame still has a Las Vegas act, but performing is taking its toll. Carrie’s response is both hilarious and heart-rending. Featuring vintage family films that bring iconic old-world Hollywood to life, as well as extensive vérité footage, the film is directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens.

"Bright Lights" has been screened at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival and New York Film Festival.

On Friday, Jan. 27, TCM will salute Reynolds with a 24-hour marathon including her break-through role on "Singin' in the Rain," her Academy Award nominated "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," "The Singing Nun" and "The Tender Trap."

"Singin' in the Rain" also will be screened at Regal movie theaters in Mason and Covington Sunday, Jan. 15 and Wednesday, Jan. 18, as part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series in partnership with Fathom events.

Here's the Jan. 27 lineup:

6 a.m. It Started With A Kiss (1959): After a whirlwind courtship, an Army officer and his wacky wife try to make their marriage work

7:45 a.m. Bundle Of Joy (1956): A shop girl is mistaken for the mother of a foundling

9:30 a.m. How The West Was Won (1963): Three generations of pioneers take part in the forging of the American West

12:30 p.m. The Tender Trap (1955): A swinging bachelor finds love when he meets a girl immune to his line

2:30 p.m Hit The Deck (1955): Sailors on leave in San Francisco get mixed up in love and show business

4:30 p.m. I Love Melvin (1953): A photographer's assistant promises to turn a chorus girl into a cover girl

6 p.m. Singin’ In The Rain (1952): A silent-screen swashbuckler finds love while trying to adjust to the coming of sound

8 p.m. The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964): A musical biography of the backwoods girl who struck it rich in Colorado and survived the Titanic

10:30 p.m. The Mating Game (1959): A tax agent falls for a farm girl whose father he's investigating

12:30 a.m. The Catered Affair (1956): A working-class mother fights to give her daughter a big wedding whether the girl wants it or not.

2:15 a.m. The Singing Nun (1965): Fanciful biography of the Belgian nun who briefly made the hit parade

4 a.m. How Sweet It Is! (1968): A married couple's working vacation in Paris turns into a battle to stay faithful. With James Garner.