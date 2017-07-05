Related Program: 
Canada's Minister Of International Trade On NAFTA

François-Philippe Champagne was elected the Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Canada in October, 2015. A few weeks later, he was appointed Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance of Canada, a position he held until January, 2017, when he was appointed Minister of International Trade of Canada by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Minister Champagne was in Cincinnati last month to meet with local leaders. And he visited our studios to discuss NAFTA and other trade issues between Canada and the United States. 

