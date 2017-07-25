Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Camp Promotes Inclusion In The Great Outdoors

By 7 hours ago
  • Camp Joy provides outdoor education to kids who would not otherwise be able to afford camp.
    Camp Joy provides outdoor education to kids who would not otherwise be able to afford camp.
    Provided

For 80 years Camp Joy has welcomed youth for a summer of outdoor education. At its heart is an ongoing mission of inclusion that began when the camp desegregated in the 1940s. Today, Camp Joy in Clarksville, Ohio has a number of youth programs for children who would not otherwise be able to afford a summer at camp.

Joining us to discuss Camp Joy's 80th anniversary and its programs are Executive Director, Jennifer Eismeier; leader of the Youth Camp Programs, Joel Van Egbert; and Counselor Khalia Washington.

Tags: 
Camp Joy
Clarksville
Jennifer Eismeier
summer camp
Joel Van Egbert
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Affordable Summer Camp Options For The Rest Of The Summer

By Jul 13, 2016
www.flickr.com, available for use

Summer may seem like a time for relaxation and fun, but it can be stressful for some parents. Most American schools have a 10- to 11- week summer vacation and only a quarter of American families have a parent at home during this time. 