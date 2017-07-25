Camp Promotes Inclusion In The Great Outdoors

For 80 years Camp Joy has welcomed youth for a summer of outdoor education. At its heart is an ongoing mission of inclusion that began when the camp desegregated in the 1940s. Today, Camp Joy in Clarksville, Ohio has a number of youth programs for children who would not otherwise be able to afford a summer at camp.

Joining us to discuss Camp Joy's 80th anniversary and its programs are Executive Director, Jennifer Eismeier; leader of the Youth Camp Programs, Joel Van Egbert; and Counselor Khalia Washington.