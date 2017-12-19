Cammy Dierking Returns To WKRC-TV In January

First things first: No, Cammy Dierking has not been let go, or demoted, or left WKRC-TV.

Dierking, who has been absent for most of December, says she will return as Channel 12's primary news co-anchor after the first of the year.

So many people have expressed concern to me about her unexplained, extended absence that I emailed her. She responded:

"It's nice to know people are concerned…. Feel free to tell anyone who asks that I had a minor surgery, but I'm doing well and will be back on the air the first week in January. Hope you have a Merry Christmas!"

Dierking started at Channel 12 in 1988. She co-anchored "Good Morning Cincinnati" with John Lomax for 13 years, until she replaced Kit Andrews as the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. news co-anchor with Rob Braun in 2010. The Cincinnati native graduated from Sycamore High School in 1978, and Miami University in 1982.

The daughter of former Cincinnati Royals and University of Cincinnati basketball star Connie Dierking also is quite an athlete. Her Local 12 bio says that she has "completed 20 marathons, numerous century bicycle rides (100 miles) and three Ironman Triathlons (2.4-mile swim; 112-mile bike; 26.2-mile run). She is the honorary chair or spokesperson for many local charity events including the Heart Mini-Marathon, HeartStone Bike Tour, JDRF Ride to Cure, Hike for Hospice and the Thanksgiving Day Race."

She lives in Loveland with her husband. They have three daughters.