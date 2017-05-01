Related Program: 
The Business Of Writing Is The Topic At The Northern Kentucky Idea Festival On May 11

By 6 minutes ago
  Learn about the business of writing at the upcoming Northern Kentucky Idea Festival.
    Provided

Being a successful writer is a lifelong dream for many. But writing is a  business, one that can be extremely complicated, frustrating and difficult to navigate. Writers have to be entrepreneurs in order to get published and sell their work.

If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to be a successful writer, the Kentucky Innovation Network has an opportunity for you to learn about the business of writing and publishing, at the Northern Kentucky Idea Festival. The daylong event in Covington’s Innovation Alley - "Stay Curious, The Writerpreneur: Dream, Write, Publish" – features breakout sessions with guest authors, editors and publishers, and the chance to network with other local writers.

Joining us to discuss the upcoming Northern Kentucky Idea Festival and the business of writing are President of AdventureKEEN book publisher and Roebling Point Books & Coffee owner, Richard Hunt; local writer Claire Suer; and Kentucky Innovation Network Northern Kentucky Office Director Casey Barach.

The Northern Kentucky Idea Festival will be held Thursday, May 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Covington’s Innovation Alley. For information and registration click here.

