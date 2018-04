Cincinnati native and acclaimed musician Bryce Dessner and his band, The National, are hosting a weekend of music and art from April 26-29 in downtown's Smale Park, the Freedom Center, and the Cincinnati Masonic Center.

Bryce Dessner joins our Elaine Diehl by phone from his home in Paris to talk all about Homecoming, in association with MusicNOW, and what all that weekend will entail.