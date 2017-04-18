Boone County Extension Is Hosting A Discussion Of GMO's This Evening

Genetically Modified Organism, or GMO, is a common term for genetically engineered foods. They first showed up in the U.S. market in 1994, and now make up a large part of the most common commodity crops such as soybeans and feed corn. There are many questions surrounding GMOs. Are they safe to eat? What are the benefits to farmers and consumers?

The Boone County Cooperative Extension Enrichment Center is hosting a science-based discussion tonight on all aspects of genetically engineered crops. University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service specialist Paul Vincelli will be speaking at the event. He joins us this afternoon to talk about the benefits of and concerns surrounding GMOs.

You can register for tonight’s GMO discussion by clicking here or by calling (859) 586-6101.