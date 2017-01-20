Related Program: Around Cincinnati Book Review: "When Grandma Gatewood Took A Hike" By Roberta Schultz • 5 minutes ago Related Program: Around Cincinnati TweetShareGoogle+Email Book review: Roberta Schulz reviews When Grandma Gatewood Took a Hike by Michelle Houts and illustrated by Erica Magnus. Tags: book reviewRoberta SchultzMichelle HoutsAround CincinnatiTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Book Review: Christy Jordan's "Sweetness" By Roberta Schultz • Dec 9, 2016 Listen Listening... / 5:56 Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews Sweetness: Southern Recipes to Celebrate the Warmth, the Love, and the Blessings of a Full Life, a new cookbook from Christy Jordan. Book Review: "Johnny Temple: All-Star Second Baseman" By David Delegator • Dec 2, 2016 Listen Listening... / 5:31 Book Review: David Delegator reviews William A. Cook’s biography of the former Cincinnati Reds leadoff hitter, Johnny Temple: All-Star Second Baseman.