Related Program: Around Cincinnati Book Review: "Seeing Red" By Heidi Brod By Roberta Schultz • 43 minutes ago Related Program: Around Cincinnati TweetShareGoogle+Email Book review: Roberta Schultz reviews the debut novel from former movie executive Heidi Brod, Seeing Red. Tags: book reviewSeeing RedHeidi BrodAround CincinnatiTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Book Review: "Bunk" By Kelly Blewett • Dec 29, 2017 Listen Listening... / 2:31 Book Review: Apropos of the current world we live in, Kelly Blewett reviews Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phones, Post-Facts, and Fake News by Kevin Young. Book Review: "Cuz: The Life And Times Of Michael A." By Kelly Blewett • Dec 15, 2017 Listen Listening... / 1:55 Book Review: Kelly Blewett reviews the memoir Cuz: The Life and Times of Michael A. from author Danielle Allen. Kelly Blewett Reviews Two New Mysteries From Ohio Authors By Kelly Blewett • Dec 1, 2017 Listen Listening... / 5:28 Book reviews: Our Kelly Blewett reviews two mysteries by Ohio authors: Wyoming's Jeff Miller's Borderline Insanity and Northern Ohio's John Keyse-Walker's Beach, Breeze, Bloodshed. Book Review: "Recycled Glass And Other Stories" By Roberta Schultz • Nov 24, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:21 Book Review from Roberta Schultz: Fred McGavran is a Cincinnati resident and short story writer who has released his first collection titled Recycled Glass and Other Stories. Book Review: "Living The Airstream Life" By Karen Flett By Barbara Gray • Nov 14, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:31 Book Review: Barbara Gray reviews Karen Flett's Living the Airstream Life.