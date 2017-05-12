Related Program: 
Around Cincinnati

Book Review: "Eating Korea" By Graham Holliday

By David Delegator 10 minutes ago

Book Review: 

David Delegator reviews Eating Korea: Reports on a Culinary Renaissance by Graham Holliday.

Tags: 
book review
Eating Korea
David Delegator
Around Cincinnati

Related Content

Book Review: "At The Edge Of The Orchard" by Tracy Chevalier

By Roberta Schultz May 8, 2017

Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews the latest from author Tracy ChevalierAt the Edge of the Orchard.

Book Review: "Priestdaddy: A Memoir"

By Kelly Blewett Apr 21, 2017

Book Review: Prior to the author's appearance at Joseph Beth Booksellers on May 9, our Kelly Blewett reviews Priestdaddy: A Memoir by Patricia Lockwood.

Book Review: "My Master Recipes" By Patricia Wells

By David Delegator Apr 14, 2017

Book Review: David Delegator reviews the cookbook, My Master Recipes: 165 Recipes to Inspire Confidence in the Kitchen *With Dozens of Variations* by Patricia Wells.

Book Review: "Arthur And Sherlock" by Michael Sims

By Kelly Blewett Apr 7, 2017

Book Review: Kelly Blewett reviews Arthur and Sherlock: Conan Doyle and the Creation of Holmes, by Michael Sims.

Book Review: "Driven Toward Madness" By Nikki M. Taylor

By Roberta Schultz Mar 31, 2017

Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews former UC Professor Nikki M. Taylor'Driven Toward Madness: The Fugitive Slave Margaret Garner and Tragedy on the Ohio (New Approaches to Midwestern History)  advance of the author's April 8 talk at the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County.