Related Program: 
Around Cincinnati

Book Review: "All At Sea: A Memoir"

By Kelly Blewett 10 minutes ago

Book Review: 

Kelly Blewett reviews All at Sea: A Memoir by Decca Aitkenhead.

Tags: 
book review
Kelly Blewett
All at Sea
Decca Aitkenhead
Around Cincinnati

Related Content

Book Review: "The Artists' And Writers' Cookbook"

By Roberta Schultz Feb 10, 2017

Book Review: Roberta Shultz reviews (and shares recipes) from The Artists' and Writers' Cookbook: A Collection of Stories with Recipes by Natalie Eve Garrett.

A Review Of The Re-release Of Two 1940's Young Adult Books By A Covington Native

By Roberta Schultz Jan 27, 2017

Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews two newly republished YA novels, written by Covington native Robert Schulkers in the 1940's. 

Book Review: "When Grandma Gatewood Took A Hike"

By Roberta Schultz Jan 20, 2017

Book review: Roberta Schulz reviews When Grandma Gatewood Took a Hike by Michelle Houts and illustrated by Erica Magnus.

Book Review: Christy Jordan's "Sweetness"

By Roberta Schultz Dec 9, 2016

Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews Sweetness: Southern Recipes to Celebrate the Warmth, the Love, and the Blessings of a Full Life, a new cookbook from Christy Jordan.

Book Review: "Johnny Temple: All-Star Second Baseman"

By David Delegator Dec 2, 2016

Book Review: David Delegator reviews William A. Cook’s biography of the former Cincinnati Reds leadoff hitter, Johnny Temple: All-Star Second Baseman.