Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Blurred Lines: Boundaries Not So Clear During Civil War

By 6 hours ago

Most of us today think of the Civil War in terms of clear and defined boundaries between the slave states of Kentucky and Missouri and the free states of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kansas. But in his latest book, University of Cincinnati Professor Christopher Phillips explores the more ambiguous and fluid cultures and attitudes of what are referred to as the "Middle Border" states during the Civil War era.

Christopher Phillips explores the cultures of the Middle Border states during the Civil War.
Credit amazon.com

"The Rivers Ran Backward: The Civil War and the Remaking of the American Middle Border" has been awarded multiple honors, most recently the Tom Watson Brown Prize, given annually to the “best book published on the causes, conduct, and effects, broadly defined, of the Civil War.”

Dr. Christopher Phillips joins us to discuss his book and life in the Middle Border states during the Civil War. 

Tags: 
Civil War
University of Cincinnati
Middle Border
The Rivers Ran Backward
Tom Watson Brown Prize
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

The Story Of Col. Frank Wolford, Commander Of The Union Army's 1st Kentucky Cavalry

By Jan 4, 2017
Provided

 

He was a celebrated cavalry officer, nationally known and deeply respected by the soldiers who served under him, and rival of Confederate raider John Hunt Morgan. 

Cincinnati's Sister Anthony O'Connell: "Angel" of the Civil War battlefield

By Feb 26, 2015
Jon Hughes/photopresse

Throughout the Civil War, on the bloody battlefields and in the hospitals overflowing with the wounded, many a mortally wounded young soldier left this life looking into the kindly face of a nun from Cincinnati.

“Lord have mercy on his soul,’’ were the last words he heard, and a promise from the woman dressed in black that she would tell his mother that he died bravely.

She was Sister Anthony O’Connell, known throughout the Union Army as “the Angel of the Battlefield.”