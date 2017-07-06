The Blues: Nascar/road special!

In honor of the NASCAR races down at Kentucky Speedway this week, I thought it only appropriate to pull out some road songs to share with you. So, I started off with Lonnie Mack's "Riding the Blinds", Janis Joplin's "Mercedes Benz," then some Eric Clapton and Sonny Landreth.

The second set begins with "Cadillac Women" by Charlie Musselwhite, "Solid Gold Cadillac" by Mitch Woods and his Rocket 88's, followed by Jimmy Thackery & the Drivers, and Kelly Richey's "Fast Drivin' Mama."

Sonny Moorman's Group starts off the third set with "Take the Motorway," then Johnny Winter's "Maybellene", "Two Lane Highway" by the Goshorn Brothers, and Bruce Springsteen's classic "Pink Cadillac."

And, the last set features Bonnie Raitt's "Slow Ride," Tom Waits "Ol' 55", and ends with a song from a cd I found in a used record store by Gary Burbank, "Burbank: 2001 A Space Oddity." The song's "Tadd Gnarley: NASCAR School", and his character calls a NASCAR school and asks about the Richard Petty driving experience. This seemed perfect in light of the celebration of Richard Petty's 80th Birthday at Kentucky Speedway before the Cup boys race Saturday night, July 8th.