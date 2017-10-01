This week on The Blues, 9/30/17 at 11pm, the show begins with Catfish Keith who's starting a tour of England and Europe 10/6/17. Also in the first set, St. Paul & the Broken Bones. They're coming to Lexington, KY 11/15 & 11/16. The 11/16 show is almost sold out. For some reason, I only became aware of them when I saw an interview with the lead singer Paul Janeway with Charlie Rose this week. You'll also hear songs by Mark Nomad and Porter Nickerson. Porter Nickerson is Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson who'll be performing at the Ludlow Garage on 10/26. Michael Grayson recently spoke with them for our music website, Local Exposure.

In the second set of The Blues, 9/30/17 show, you'll hear from Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, the Bridget Kelly Band, Dave Weld & the Imperials, and Ricky Nye. Ricky Nye's put together the 18th Annual Blues & Boogie Piano Summit at Southgate House Revival on Friday & Saturday, 11/3 & 11/4.

And, the last set of this blues show begins with Mudbone and Sonny Landreth, and ends with Etta James as finally closes with the latest recording by Tommy Castro and the Painkillers.