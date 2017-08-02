Related Program: 
The Blues with Lee Hay

The Blues: 8.5.17 show

By Aug 2, 2017

Marcia Ball and Shemekia Copeland start this week's edition of The Blues on Saturday, August 5th at 11pm. Both have won 2017 Living Blues awards.  We'll also hear from Leon Russell and Holly Cole in the first set. Holly Cole's song is from a tribute album of all Tom Waits-composed songs.

In the second set, you'll hear from Gov't Mule and John Mayer both of whom are coming to Riverbend later in the month to perform.  "Mojo Boogie" by Johnny Winter, recorded in Chicago in 1986, finishes out the set.

And, two performers who'll be at the Cincy Blues Fest at Sawyer Point by the Ohio River will be featured in the third set of The Blues.  A great song, "Death Came A-Knockin'," by Ruthie Foster will be followed by "Together as One" by Albert Cummings.  Ms. Foster will be at the Cincy Blues Fest on August 12th, and Albert Cummings will be on stage there August 11th.

A reminder that the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love concert is scheduled for Saturday, August 12th at the Madison Theatre in Covington KY.  Some of the musicians include the Lemon Pipers, Balderdash, and Haymarket Riot.

Tags: 
Summer of Love
Cincy Blues Fest
Riverbend
John Mayer
Gov't Mule
Ruthie Foster
Albert Cummings
Marcia Ball

Related Content

Local Musicians Ready To Celebrate The 1967 Summer Of Love

By Aug 4, 2017

1967 is known as the Summer of Love for the changing social culture and music scene. On August 12, a concert celebrating 50 years since that summer will happen at The Madison Theater in Covington featuring bands Haymarket Riot, Balderdash, Lemon Pipers and other performers. 

2017 Cincy Blues Fest coming soon!

By Jun 19, 2017

The Cincy Blues Fest is coming up August 11th and 12th, and volunteers are a crucial component.  So, if you'd like to hang out for some shifts and help a worthy event, please contact them at their website cincybluefest.org.