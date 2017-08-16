Related Program: 
The Blues with Lee Hay

The Blues: 8.19.17 show

By Aug 16, 2017

This week's edition of The Blues, Saturday, August 19th at 11pm, starts off with Candye Kane who died May, 2016 of cancer at the age of 54.  She's followed in the first set by a new one from Rick Estrin & the Nightcats on Alligator, Tony Wessels & the Revolvers from Georgia, and ends with a favorite by Rahsaan Roland Kirk, "Sweet Georgia Brown."

The second set begins with a song from the new collaboration by the Isley Brothers & Santana, a cd entitled "Power of Peace" from the Legacy label.  After this, you'll hear from Miles Davis, Diana Krall, and Johnny Adams.

The third set features a phone interview Ron Esposito recently did with the great Joe Louis Walker who'll be performing Sunday, August 20th, at Southgate House Revival.  After the interview, you'll hear a song from Mr. Walker's Grammy-nominated album, Everybody Wants a Piece.  

