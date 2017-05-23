The Blues: 5.20.17 show

The first set of the blues show which airs on Saturday, May 20th at 11pm, starts off with Bob Dylan (who's on tour in June), EG Kight (who's playing a solo show at the Downtowne Listening Room 9/23) and also the Goshorn Brothers and Steve Winwood. You'll hear Tom Waits, Eric Clapton, Hank Crawford and Lou Rawls in the second set. And ending the show in the third set, Nina Simone, Hugh Laurie (who's playing Europe in July), Bobby McFerrin and the Blind Boys of Alabama (who'll be at Bicentennial Park in Columbus on June 2nd).

Tom Waits video - "Circus" written by Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan and narrated by Ken Nordine.

Quote on Bobby McFerrin's website: "Listening to Bobby McFerrin sing may be hazardous to your preconceptions. Side effects may include unparalleled joy, a new perspective on creativity, rejection of the predictable, and a sudden, irreversible urge to lead a more spontaneous existence."

Play It Forward will host a benefit memorial concert for Tim Goshorn at the 20th Century in Oakley on Sunday, June 18th starting at 2:00PM according to their Facebook page.