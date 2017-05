This week on the blues show, Saturday night at 11pm, we'll begin with a song from the brand new Alligator Records release by Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison. That's followed by Sonny Moorman and the Allman Brothers.

The second set starts off with the Goshorn Brothers live at Tommy's, a blues tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, and continues with Susan Tedeschi.

The last set features Jorma Kaukonen, Prince doing Joni Mitchell, Keb' Mo, and ends with early Jonny Lang.