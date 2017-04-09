The Blues: 4.8.17 show

Related Program: 
Lonnie Mack, center. 1985 Keith Richards, left & Ron Woods, right

This week's show which airs at 11pm on Saturday, April 8th, features musicians who'll be appearing in Cincinnati and two musicians who recently passed away.  The first set features Lonnie Mack and Johnny A.  A tribute show on the first anniversary of Lonnie Mack's death will be held on Friday, April 21st at the Madison Theatre in Covington.  It's called Mackfest, and there'll be many guitarists on stage that night.  Next week, you'll hear an interview on The Blues and Around Cincinnati with Stuart Holman, who played with Lonnie Mack, and Bob Nave, from Play It Forward who's producing Mackfest.  

After a couple of tunes from Lonnie Mack, you'll hear the great guitarist Johnny A. who's appearing on Redmoor's stage on Tuesday, May 2nd.  He's also touring with the Yardbirds.  It should be a dynamic show!  I'm setting up an interview with Ron Esposito and Johnny A. to talk about his career and the upcoming show at the Redmoor.

The second set starts off with Lucinda Williams who's playing the Victoria Theatre in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday, May 2nd, too.  And, Tommy Castro & the Painkillers are coming to the Southgate House Revival on Tuesday, May 9th.

The third set features music from two blues legends....James Cotton who passed away on March 16th at the age of 81, and Lonnie Brooks who passed away on April 1st at the age of 83.

Funeral plans for Blues great Lonnie Brooks announced

By Apr 5, 2017
Sandro Miller

From a press release from Alligator Records:

The family of Grammy-nominated Chicago blues icon Lonnie Brooks, who died on Saturday, April 1, has announced the visitation and funeral information for the late blues legend.

Visitation: Sunday, April 9: Blake-Lamb Funeral Home - 4727 W. 103rd St. - Oak Lawn, IL 60453 - Wake/Viewing 3-9pm.

Funeral: Monday, April 10: Liberty Temple Full Gospel Church - 2233 W. 79th Street - Chicago, IL 60620 -Visitation 10-11am with services at 11am.

'Mackfest' Tribute To Lonnie Mack April 21

By Mar 28, 2017
Play It Forward

Exactly a year after his death, local musicians will celebrate the life of legendary guitarist Lonnie Mack on April 21 at Madison Theater.

Called "Mackfest," the concert features Sonny Moorman, Gary Burbank, Scott Bratcher, Jay Jesse Johnson, Chuck Sullivan, Johnny Fink, Wayne Bullock, Junior Spivey, Greg Schaber, Bob Herrmann, Brian Tarter, Raul Watson and Tom Kaper.

