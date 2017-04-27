The Blues: 4.29.17 show

This week's show at 11pm starts off with Moreland & Arbunkle and Gregg Allman.  You'll also hear in the first set from Gov't Mule and Janis Joplin.  The second set features music and interview by Ron Esposito with guitarist Johnny A. who's coming to the Redmoor on Tuesday, May 2nd.  He's also touring this summer and recording this fall with The Yardbirds.  And finally in the third set, Garland Jeffreys, Dr. John, and Sonny Landreth.  

Johnny A. talked with Ron Esposito about his Yardbirds gig, his solo album "Driven," and touring with his current band.

If you're looking for a blues festival this summer, Blues on the Fox is coming up on June 16th & 17th in Aurora, Illinois which is a suburb of Chicago.  Some of the musicians on stage will be Mavis Staples, Shemekia Copeland, Jonny Lang, and Elvin Bishop.  

