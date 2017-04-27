The Blues: 4/22/17

On this blues show, you'll hear a song from Coco Montoya's new release as well as from the Tim Goshorn Band, Johnny Adams, and Albert King...all in the first set. Later you'll hear from Eric Clapton, Charlie Musselwhite, Joe Cocker, and Ernestine Anderson. And in the last set, Etta James, Lou Rawls, and Hugh Laurie.

The Cincinnati music community is deeply mourning the recent passing of Tim Goshorn on April 15th. Our prayers go out to his many friends and family. We're looking forward to a memorial concert which is being planned soon. A gofundme page has been established to help with his medical bills…. https://www.gofundme.com/living-2017.