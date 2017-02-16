Related Program: 
The Blues with Lee Hay

The Blues: 2.18.17

By

Vocalist Al Jarreau begins this edition of The Blues which airs on Saturday night, February 18th at 11pm.  I played his music for years on my jazz shows.  The first set also includes the legendary voices of Ray Charles, Etta James, and Aretha Franklin.  The second set features Lurrie Bell, Jimmy Witherspoon doing the King Records song, Good Rockin' Tonight, and ends with Gov't Mule and k.d. lang.  And ending the show, are songs by Abbey Lincoln, Larry Kinley, and Harry Connick, Jr.  

Two events of note:

1. Sunday, 2/19/17 at 9pm on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries tv channel, Keb' Mo' will be featured in a role about a post-Katrina letter getting to his long lost love.

2. Monday, 2/20/17 at 7pm...Jim Nunn and drummer John Von Ohlen will be at Joseph Beth in Rookwood Pavilion to promote Jim's book about John Von Ohlen entitled, "It's Gotta Swing."

Aretha Franklin
Al Jarreau
Ray Charles
k d lang
Abbey Lincoln
Larry Kinley

