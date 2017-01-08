The Blues: 1.7.17 show

This week's blues show, 11pm on Saturday, January 7th, begins with a great cd produced by Marcos Sastre and Larry Goshorn, Shades of Blue. The song's "Pack It Up" which is followed by Delbert McClinton (who's having a cd release party at the Madison in Covington on Feb. 25th), Shemekia Copeland, and a Putumayo release called "Blues Lounge."

The second set features Dr. John, the Kentucky Headhunters, Etta James, and Lucinda Williams. You'll also hear from Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi, Hank Crawford, plus the classic "Baby, It's Cold Outside" by Ray Charles and Betty Carter. And this week's edition of the Blues ends with Garland Jeffreys and Tom Waits.