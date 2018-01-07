The Blues: 1.6.18 show

This week on The Blues, January 6th, 2018 at 11pm, a repeat of a show from 2013 which begins with George Thorogood & the Destroyers and ends with John Mayall. Other musicians featured in the first set include Janiva Magness and Tommy Castro. The four songs in the second set are from Thom Chacon, Chet Baker, Shemekia Copeland and Little Feat. Southern Hospitality starts off the third set followed by Sena Ehrhardt and Van Morrison. And finally ending the show, Janis Joplin from 1968 and John Mayall, 1969.