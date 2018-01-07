Related Program: 
The Blues with Lee Hay

The Blues: 1.6.18 show

George Thorogood & the Destroyers

This week on The Blues, January 6th, 2018 at 11pm, a repeat of a show from 2013 which begins with George Thorogood & the Destroyers and ends with John Mayall.  Other musicians featured in the first set include Janiva Magness and Tommy Castro.  The four songs in the second set are from Thom Chacon, Chet Baker, Shemekia Copeland and Little Feat.  Southern Hospitality starts off the third set followed by Sena Ehrhardt and Van Morrison.  And finally ending the show, Janis Joplin from 1968 and John Mayall, 1969.

Blues rocker George Thorogood talks music, touring and his new CD

By Stuart Holman May 29, 2015

Blues music legend George Thorogood is back on tour this summer and will be playing at the new Rose Music Center at The Heights near Dayton with fellow guitar wizard Brian Setzer.

Janis Joplin special on The Blues

By Feb 4, 2015

Janis Joplin was one of the iconic singers from the 60's free spirit scene.  Her flame burned brightly for the few years she performed on stage from the Monterey Pop Festival to her death too soon in 1970.  I didn't get to see her perform when she appeared at Music Hall, but there are still fans around town who did. 