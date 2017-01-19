The Blues: 1.21.17

While I was dusting this morning at home, I saw a few cds that I hadn't heard for awhile, so they'll start off this week's blues show that'll air on Saturday night, January 21st at 11pm. The first set begins with Jonny Lang's "Lie to Me" followed by Delbert's classic "Under Suspicion," Johnny A.'s "Get Inside," and ends with one of my favorites by Bobby McFerrin, "Sweet in the Mornin'."

Jonny Lang's coming to the Taft Theatre on March 21st. Some of the dates on his tour (but not Cincinnati) offer up lots of VIP opportunities including a meet & greet, photo op, exclusive soundcheck access, Q&A, a conversation with Jonny Lang, a custom pick set with a tin, a signed tour poster, and a VIP laminate. Reminds me of the VIP tickets you can get at Jazz Fest these days.

Delbert McClinton's bringing his new cd release party to the Madison Theatre on Saturday night, February 25th. According to the Madison Theatre's website, all of the tables are already sold out.

Some of Johnny A.'s tour dates this year feature him with the Yardbirds and Vanilla Fudge.

The second set starts off with the John Ford Blues Society who's put out a great new self-titled cd. You'll also hear from Irma Thomas, the Blind Boys of Alabama, and Buddy Guy. Buddy Guy's coming to the Taft Theatre on March 21st with the Experience Hendrix Tour.

The last set of this blues show begins with the Robert Cray Band whose tour schedule shows a few dates in Florida the first part of February and then in May the band's heading to England. Mr. Cray's followed by Tracy Nelson, Lucinda Williams and Johnny Adams.