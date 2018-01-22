Related Program: 
The Blues with Lee Hay

The Blues: 1.20.18 show

This week's blues show, Saturday, Jan.20th at 11pm,  starts off with Tinsley Ellis, a blues musician who's performing in Cincinnati on February 2nd at the Winter Blues & Heritage Festival at Duke Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati.  You'll hear a song from his new Alligator release, Winning Hand.  This song is followed by one from Curtis Salgado/Alan Hager who've also got a new Alligator release, Rough Cut.


Later in the program, there are songs by Mavis Staples who's coming to Memorial Hall for a Friday night concert, April 20th; Jimmy McGary; Etta James; and John Mayall, plus many others.

This week on The Blues, January 6th, 2018 at 11pm, a repeat of a show from 2013 which begins with George Thorogood & the Destroyers and ends with John Mayall.  Other musicians featured in the first set include Janiva Magness and Tommy Castro.  The four songs in the second set are from Thom Chacon, Chet Baker, Shemekia Copeland and Little Feat.  Southern Hospitality starts off the third set followed by Sena Ehrhardt and Van Morrison.  And finally ending the show, Janis Joplin from 1968 and John Mayall, 1969.