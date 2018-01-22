The Blues: 1.20.18 show

This week's blues show, Saturday, Jan.20th at 11pm, starts off with Tinsley Ellis, a blues musician who's performing in Cincinnati on February 2nd at the Winter Blues & Heritage Festival at Duke Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati. You'll hear a song from his new Alligator release, Winning Hand. This song is followed by one from Curtis Salgado/Alan Hager who've also got a new Alligator release, Rough Cut.

Later in the program, there are songs by Mavis Staples who's coming to Memorial Hall for a Friday night concert, April 20th; Jimmy McGary; Etta James; and John Mayall, plus many others.