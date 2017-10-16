The Blues: 10/14/17

The week's blues show, Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at 11pm, begins with blues legend Albert King. The rest of the first set features Laura Nyro, Eva Cassidy, and Harry Connick, Jr.

The second set starts off with The Goshorn Brothers and Joe Cocker and ends with Robert Plant & Lil' Band O' Gold's collaboration for the Fats Domino Tribute cd, and ends with the great Aaron Neville.

The third set of The Blues features Tab Benoit, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt, harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite, and Bobby McFerrin. And finally, the show ends with Chet Baker, Ken Nordine, and Etta James.