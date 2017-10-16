Related Program: 
The Blues with Lee Hay

The Blues: 10/14/17

By 13 minutes ago

The week's blues show, Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at 11pm, begins with blues legend Albert King.  The rest of the first set features Laura Nyro, Eva Cassidy, and Harry Connick, Jr.  

Charlie Musselwhite

The second set starts off with The Goshorn Brothers and Joe Cocker and ends with Robert Plant & Lil' Band O' Gold's collaboration for the Fats Domino Tribute cd, and ends with the great Aaron Neville.

The third set of The Blues features Tab Benoit, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt, harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite, and Bobby McFerrin.  And finally, the show ends with Chet Baker, Ken Nordine, and Etta James.

Goshorn Brothers
Aaron Neville
Laura Nyro
Eva Cassidy
Albert King
Ken Nordine

