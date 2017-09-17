Bluegrass Festival at Devou Park

The annual DevouGrass Music & Arts Festival is coming to Devou Park in Covington, Kentucky, on Saturday, october 7th from noon to dusk. The free festival will feature bluegrass bands, crafters, and food trucks with all proceeds raised going to the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky.

Bluegrass legend and WVXU contributor Katie Laur recently spoke with Rebekah Gensler, organizer of DevouGrass and also a board member of Devou Good. They spoke about the various bands who'll be performing that day along with some details of the work being done at the Children's Home.

There will also be children's activities, bike races, Circus Mojo, and gourmet food trucks along with crafts and more. This festival is a family-friendly event, and the music will be hosted at the Devou Park Bandshell. The bands include Vernon McIntyre's Appalachian Grass, Hickory Robot, My Brother's Keeper, and the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys. My Brother's Keeper recently opened at the Ludlow Garage for the Earls of Leicester.