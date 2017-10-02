Blink Technicians Start Setting Up This Week

A four-day art display will light up Cincinnati later this month. Blink will feature projecting mapping on different buildings and structures in Over-the-Rhine and Downtown.

Scott Renick is with Production Resource Group, one of the companies providing the light show. PRG has worked on the Super Bowl halftime show, the Grammys, Oscars, Broadway and Las Vegas productions, and national concert tours.

For Blink, Renick says PRG will be responsible for projection and lighting effects along the Blink route, which stretches from Findlay Market to the Banks.

"We're aligning and configuring multiple projectors on a building and then sending a map to our artists who are then creating pieces of content that interact with the architecture and the facade of the building. That allows them to play with windows or different lines in the architecture and absolutely bring a building to life."

He says the digital and visual artists who've created the content come from the region and from across the country.

Renick says the projection teams arrive in Cincinnati this week to start the on-site preparations. He says it won't be a small task.

"We're talking about on any given building, ten plus projectors that it takes to create enough light in an outdoor environment to create a surface, to create a map. We're building a canvass. We're giving artists a canvass on which to create amazing artwork. Temporary artwork, at that."

He says it's exponentially bigger than Lumenocity.

"People have been working for quite a while both on their art pieces, working with our teams on digital activation with projection mapping and lighting. We're less than two weeks out so it's time to dot our I's and cross our T's and get everything ready to go."

Blink will also feature live performances, inflatable sculptures, and a parade. The festival starts October 12. It ends on the night of the 15th. Most of the events are free.