Black Monday: Anniversary Of The Crash

This Thursday is the 30th Anniversary of the October 1987 stock market crash that sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeting by almost 23 percent in one day. Markets around the world also fell that day, making this the first contemporary global financial crisis. The huge drop in the Dow remains the largest one-day stock market decline in history, topping even the 1929 crash.

Joining us to talk about what’s known as “Black Monday” are Dr. Richard Sylla, financial historian and chairman of the Museum of American Finance in New York City, and Chris Desimio, a Financial Advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors in Cincinnati.

Listeners are reminded that the information provided on the show is general in nature and may not apply to your personal investment situation.