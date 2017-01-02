Related Program: 
Biographer Says Herbert Hoover Lacked Leadership Skills

Herbert Hoover was the 31st President of the United States, serving, from 1929 to 1933. Often considered placid, passive, unsympathetic, and even paralyzed by national events, Hoover faced an uphill battle in the face of the Great Depression. Many historians dismiss him as ineffective. But in Herbert Hoover in the White House, biographer Charles Rappleye reveals a very different figure. The real Hoover, argues Rappleye, just lacked the basic tools of leadership.

Charles Rappleye talked with us about the life and presidency of Herbert Hoover and what lead to his view of our 31st president.

 

