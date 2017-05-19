Bill To Allow Local School Districts More Control Over The Way They Teach Students

There’s a bill in the state Legislature that’s meant to give local school districts more control over curriculum.





The bill, sponsored by Republican Representative Andy Thompson, would allow local school districts to eliminate the use of Common Core state standards and permit them to implement new standards instead. Thompson says the idea is to give local schools and teachers more control over their classrooms in the wake of many federal and state requirements.

“And if those teachers are hamstrung, and really can’t apply the time to make the difference for students, then we are really hurting ourselves long term.”

There’s one caveat – the local replacement must meet the state’s minimum requirements. The bill also makes changes to graduation requirements, teacher, and principal evaluations.

