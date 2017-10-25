Related Program: StoryCorps In Cincinnati Betsy And Kazuya Sato By 91.7 WVXU • 43 minutes ago Related Program: StoryCorps In Cincinnati TweetShareGoogle+Email Betsy and Kazuya Sato Listen Listening... / 4:05 This week: Ohio-born Betsy Sato tells her Japanese born husband Kazuya about her first trip to Japan, what she thought when she first saw Tokyo, and her first impressions of him when he asked her out. Tags: StoryCorpsNational Underground Railroad Freedom CenterHaile FoundationJohnson FoundationTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Johnny Johnson & His Daughter, Maria Papakirk By 91.7 WVXU • Jun 14, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:18 Johnny Johnson & Maria Papakirk Johnny Johnson, the patriarch of Camp Washington Chili, talks with his daughter, Maria Papakirk, in this StoryCorps in Cincinnati. Neil Bortz And Mu Sinclaire By 91.7 WVXU • Oct 17, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:13 Longtime friends and community leaders Neil Bortz and Mu Sinclaire share the story of a mutual friend who left a tremendous impact on the world, Charles Deters And His Son, Jeremy By 91.7 WVXU • Oct 4, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:20 One of the many ties that bind Charles Deters and his son, Jeremy, together is that both attended Covington Latin School, some 40 years apart. Jalisa Harris And Alexander Shelton By 91.7 WVXU • Sep 27, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:22 Just after ending their relationship, Jalisa Harris and Alexander Shelton discovered she was pregnant with their son, Benjamin, who they are now co-parenting.