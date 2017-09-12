Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Bestselling Author Mary Roach Talks About "GRUNT: The Curious Science Of Humans At War"

By 8 hours ago

In "GRUNT", Mary Roach answers questions such as: Why is DARPA interested in ducks? How is a wedding gown like a bomb suit? Why are shrimp more dangerous to sailors than sharks?
Credit Provided

In her latest book, GRUNT: The Curious Science of Humans at War, author Mary Roach explores the science of keeping human beings alive in the extreme circumstances of war.

GRUNT tackles the science behind some of a soldier’s most challenging adversaries – panic, exhaustion, heat, noise – and introduces us to the scientists who seek to conquer them.

Mary Roach recently spoke to us about her book, and some of the more unusual research conducted to keep members of the armed services as safe as possible in combat situations. 

Tags: 
Mary Roach
author
book
soldiers
GRUNT
bestseller
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

A New Biography Of UFO Theorist J. Allen Hynek

By Jul 7, 2017

J. Allen Hynek is known as the father of modern UFO theory and authored three books (The UFO Experience: A Scientific Inquiry (Collector's Library of the Unknown); The Hynek UFO report; and The Hynek UFO Report: What the Government Suppressed and Why) and coined the phrase "close encounters of the third kind." 

With Their Popularity, How Are Salmon Faring These Days?

By David Delegator Jul 14, 2017

Salmon is on the menu of almost every restaurant these days, but what is the state of salmon fishing and farming? 