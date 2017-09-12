Bestselling Author Mary Roach Talks About "GRUNT: The Curious Science Of Humans At War"

In her latest book, GRUNT: The Curious Science of Humans at War, author Mary Roach explores the science of keeping human beings alive in the extreme circumstances of war.

GRUNT tackles the science behind some of a soldier’s most challenging adversaries – panic, exhaustion, heat, noise – and introduces us to the scientists who seek to conquer them.

Mary Roach recently spoke to us about her book, and some of the more unusual research conducted to keep members of the armed services as safe as possible in combat situations.