Bend in the River Art & Music Festival

The 4th Annual Bend in the River Art & Music Festival will be held Saturday, October 7th from noon to 10pm at The Sanctuary, a renovated historic church built in 1847, at 2110 St. Michael Street.  It's a free, family-friendly event showcasing the transformation of the lower Price Hill neighborhood.

Musical groups performing include The Tillers, Ben Knight & the Welldiggers, MUSE, MYCincinnati, as well as spoken word poetry by WordPlay.  There'll also be local artists, food vendors, and games for the whole family.  All proceeds benefit Community Matters based in lower Price Hill.

Tour "The Sanctuary" community center in Lower Price Hill Tuesday

By Mar 23, 2015
Provided / Education Matters

A new multi-purpose community center in Lower Price Hill makes its debut this fall, but on Tuesday you can get a sneak peek of The Sanctuary.

Jen Walters is president and CEO of Community Matters and Education Matters. She says the $8.6 million  renovation of St. Michael the Archangel Church will include a thrift store, a market-style food pantry, event, meeting, office and classroom spaces, and housing for AmeriCorps volunteers working in the neighborhood.

The First Five Years, And What's Ahead, For Price Hill's MYCincinnati Youth Orchestra

By Oct 21, 2016

MYCincinnati, Price Hill’s youth orchestra, is celebrating 5 years of music, rehearsals, and public performances. 