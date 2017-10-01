The 4th Annual Bend in the River Art & Music Festival will be held Saturday, October 7th from noon to 10pm at The Sanctuary, a renovated historic church built in 1847, at 2110 St. Michael Street. It's a free, family-friendly event showcasing the transformation of the lower Price Hill neighborhood.

Musical groups performing include The Tillers, Ben Knight & the Welldiggers, MUSE, MYCincinnati, as well as spoken word poetry by WordPlay. There'll also be local artists, food vendors, and games for the whole family. All proceeds benefit Community Matters based in lower Price Hill.